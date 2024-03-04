Delhi Budget 2024: Delhi Govt Announces Business Blaster Seniors For University Students

Home

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Monday in its Budget. Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Monday presented the 10th budget of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. Presenting the budget in the Delhi Assembly, Finance Minister Atishi said the priority of the state government is to focus on providing quality education to the residents of the city.

In the budget tabled in the state assembly ahead of the general elections, she also announced that the Business Blasters scheme, which was till now being implemented in schools, will now be implemented in universities and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). In her budget speech, she remembered Manish Sisodia, former education minister, and Satyendar Jain, former health minister, for their roles in shaping the education and health models in the national capital. She proposed an allocation of Rs 16,396 crore for the education sector and highlighted the achievements of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government in the field.

Under the education budget, The minister announced an allocation of Rs 118 crore for sports education, Rs 1,212 crore for higher education and technical education and Rs 15 crore for “Business Blasters Senior”. “The Kejriwal government will implement Business Blaster scheme in its universities and Industrial Training Institutes through Rs 15 crore allocation in budget,” she added.

