Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Job 2023: Apply For 40 Posts at delhi.cantt.gov.in; CTET Qualified Eligible
Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Job 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at delhi.cantt.gov.in.
Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Delhi Cantonment Board has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Teacher. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at delhi.cantt.gov.in. A total of 40 Assistant Teacher vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is March 17, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Last Date to Apply: March 17, 2023
Delhi Cantonment Board Vacancy 2023
- Assistant Teacher: 40 posts
Delhi Cantonment Board Jobs 2023 -Overview
|Name of the Post
|Assistant Teacher
|Number of vacancies
|40
|Recruitment Conducting Body
|Delhi Cantonment Board
|Official Website
|delhi.cantt.gov.in
|Last Date to Apply
|March 17, 2023
|Educational Qualification
|Senior Secondary with at least 50 %marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education. Pass in CTET conducted by CBSE.
|Pay Level
|The pay level is 6 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).
|Job Notification
|Age limit
|21 to 30 years as on March 17, 2023.
|Application fee
|Rs 500 for general, EWS, and OBC candidates.
Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Salary
- Assistant Teacher Salary: Level 6 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).
Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Educational Qualification: Check Eligibility Criteria Here
- Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria: Senior Secondary with at least 50 %marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education. Pass in CTET conducted by CBSE.
Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Selection process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.
Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Job Notification PDF Direct Link
How to Apply For Delhi Cantt Board Jobs 2023?
- Visit the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in
- Now go to ‘Information’ – ‘Recruitment’ section.
- Click on apply link for Assistant Teacher and click on apply now button.
- Fill up the application form. Upload documents the necessary document.
- Pay the fee and submit the application form,
- Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.
Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Application Fee
Candidates belonging to general, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared above.
