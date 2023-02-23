Home

Education

Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Job 2023: Apply For 40 Posts at delhi.cantt.gov.in; CTET Qualified Eligible

Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Job 2023: Apply For 40 Posts at delhi.cantt.gov.in; CTET Qualified Eligible

Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Job 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at delhi.cantt.gov.in.

Delhi Cantonment Board Is hiring.

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Delhi Cantonment Board has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Teacher. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at delhi.cantt.gov.in. A total of 40 Assistant Teacher vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the application form is March 17, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to Apply: March 17, 2023

Delhi Cantonment Board Vacancy 2023

Assistant Teacher: 40 posts

Delhi Cantonment Board Jobs 2023 -Overview

Name of the Post Assistant Teacher Number of vacancies 40 Recruitment Conducting Body Delhi Cantonment Board Official Website delhi.cantt.gov.in Last Date to Apply March 17, 2023 Educational Qualification Senior Secondary with at least 50 %marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education. Pass in CTET conducted by CBSE. Pay Level The pay level is 6 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Rs 35,400-1,12,400). Job Notification PDF Age limit 21 to 30 years as on March 17, 2023. Application fee Rs 500 for general, EWS, and OBC candidates.

Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Salary

Assistant Teacher Salary: Level 6 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Educational Qualification: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria: Senior Secondary with at least 50 %marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education. Pass in CTET conducted by CBSE.

Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Selection process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

You may like to read

Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Job Notification PDF Direct Link

Apply for Delhi Cantt Assistant Teacher Jobs Direct Link

How to Apply For Delhi Cantt Board Jobs 2023?

Visit the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in Now go to ‘Information’ – ‘Recruitment’ section. Click on apply link for Assistant Teacher and click on apply now button. Fill up the application form. Upload documents the necessary document. Pay the fee and submit the application form, Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Delhi Cantonment Board Assistant Teacher Application Fee

Candidates belonging to general, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared above.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.