Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Apply For Junior Clerk Posts at delhi.cantt.gov.in. 12th Pass Eligible

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form for the Junior Clerk post is January 13, 2023.

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Delhi Cantonment Board has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Clerk, Junior Engineer (Civil), and Junior Engineer(Elect.). Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form for the Junior Clerk post is January 13, 2023. Meanwhile, the last date to submit the application form for Junior Engineer(Civil), and Junior Engineer(Elect.) posts is January 2, 2023. A total of 26 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total, 22 vacancies are reserved for Junior Clerk position. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Delhi Cantonment Board Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date for Submitting Delhi Cant JE Application: 02 January 2023

Last Date for Submitting Delhi Cant Jr Clerk Application: 13 January 2023

Delhi Cantonment Board Vacancy

Junior Clerk: 22 posts

Junior Engineer(Civil): 03 posts

Junior Engineer(Elect.): 01 post

Delhi Cantonment Board Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Junior Clerk : 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or University. A typing speed of 35w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi on computer only.

: 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or University. A typing speed of 35w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m in Hindi on computer only. Junior Engineer (Civil): Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution or equivalent.

Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institution or equivalent. Junior Engineer(Elect.): Diploma in Electrical Enginerring from a recognized Instituition or equvalent.

Delhi Cantonment Board Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in. For more details, refer to the official notification shared above.