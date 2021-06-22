New Delhi: The Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 will be out today. The Directorate of Education, Delhi on Tuesday said that Delhi classes 9 and 11 will be announced today, on its official website. For the convenience of the students, we given the direct link via which the candidates can check the results. The Delhi Board students who are waiting for the class 9 and class 11 results are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Once the results are out, students will be able to check the Delhi classes 9 and 11 results online at edudel.nic.in. Also Read - Delhi Schools Reopening News: Here's What Manish Sisodia Said on Calling Students Back to Schools

Click Here For Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2021 Also Read - Delhi Reports Less Than 100 Cases in Last 24 Hours, Active Cases Stand Below 2000 | Details Here

“The day you all have been waiting for is here. Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22. Students can check their results on our website http://edudel.nic.in We wish you the very best,” Directorate of Education, Delhi tweeted. Also Read - Sisodia Alleges 'Secret' Friendship Between PM Modi And Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The day you all have been waiting for is here. Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22. Students can check their results on our website https://t.co/H2jjm6SqkA We wish you the very best.#DoE_Notification — DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) June 22, 2021

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the Delhi classes 9 and 11 results 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials, select the class, and login

The Delhi classes 9 and 11 results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

The Class 9, 11 exams were cancelled this year by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia a few days back. While scrapping the exams, the Deputy CM has said that Private schools that conducted mid-term and annual exams before the lockdown, can declare the students’ results.