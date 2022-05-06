Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has finally announced the Delhi government school classes 9 and 11 results. Those who appeared for the Delhi school examinations 2021-22 can access their results via the official website edudel.nic.in Besides, students can also check their results through the student portal of the Delhi DoE – edustud.nic.in. Candidates will need their roll number, date of birth to check the Delhi school results 2021-22.Also Read - Delhi Govt Plans To Set Up New Medical College In Dwarka; Admissions Through NEET To Start From 2025

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2022: A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Scores

Visit the official websites – edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the “Class 9 and 11 Results 2021-22” link. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Your Delhi Class 9, 11 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references.

In March, the directorate of education announced the extension of the promotion policy for class 9 and 11 students released in 2020-21.

According to the revised policy issued by the DoE, promotions will be based on marks obtained in the mid-term (term-1), annual (term-2) tests, in addition to marks received in internal assessment, project, practical or all taken together. The revised policy is an extension of the 2020-21 promotion policy.