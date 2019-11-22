Delhi District Court admit card 2019: The admit card for the recruitment examination for the post of Personal Assistant has been released by Delhi District Court on official website delhidistrictcourts.nic.in. Students are requested to download their admit cards as soon as possible.

It must be noted that the examination for the post of Personal Assistant is slated to be held on November 25, 2019.

On September 14, 2019, Delhi District Court had released an examination schedule for the posts of senior personal assistant, personal assistant, Junior Judicial Assistant and Data entry operator on its official website.

Here is how you can download the admit card:

Step 1: Go on the official website delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Recruitment Notice – Admit Card for the Post of Personal Assistant’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your credentials and login

Step 4: You admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card. Take a print out of the same.