Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has declared the admission results for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) for the academic year 2022-23. Eligible candidates can download their results through the official website of DoE at edustud.nic.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to download the Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022.

Delhi EWS Admissions Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi at edudel.nic.in.

On the homage, click on the link that reads, “EWS/DG Admissions and EWS/Freeship Admissions.”

Click on the “EWS/DG/FREESHIP Result 2022-23″ link.

Enter your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

The Delhi EWS admission result will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, one can click on the link given below to download the result.