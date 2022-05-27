New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the last date for EWS admissions in entry-level classes up to June 14, according to officials. The last date for reporting by successful candidates of the EWS and DG category in entry-level classes has been extended up to June 14, Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Education, said.Also Read - Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 312 Posts at indianbank.in| Check Salary, Application Link Here

The admissions to entry-level classes in private schools in the city under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories began from March 29. According to provisions of the Right to Education Act, 25 per cent of seats in entry level classes — nursery, KG or class 1 — in private schools is reserved for students from EWS, DG and CWSN categories.

While EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh, the DG category includes SC, ST, OBC, non-creamy layer, orphans, transgender and children living with or affected by HIV.