Delhi Flood Update: IP University Postpones June-July End Term Exams. GGSIPU’s Official Order Inside

The IP university has postponed all its end-term examinations, scheduled for July 14, 15 and 16, citing flood-like situations in the national capital.

IP Exams 2023: Citing flood-like situations in the national capital, the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University(GGSIPU) has postponed all its end-term examinations, scheduled for July 14, 15, and 16, 2023. “The End Term Examinations (Theory/ Practical), June-July 2023 of GGSIPU scheduled on 14th July (Friday), 15th July (Saturday) and 16th July 2023 (Sunday) are postponed due to Safety Measures in view of Flood like situation in some parts of Delhi till further Orders,” reads the official notification.

The schedule of examination of the above dates will be notified in due course of time. Meanwhile, the rest of the examination of various programmes will be held as per the already notified scheduled date and time.

Delhi Flood Alert: Yamuna Water Level

As per a PTI report, water from an overflowing Yamuna reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in Central Delhi on Friday and was also said to be just a few hundred metres from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house. After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna here came down to 208.35 metres at 11 am on Friday even as several key areas in Delhi remain inundated. According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres on Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level in the river was 208.42 metres at 8 am, 208.38 metres at 10 am, and 208.35 metres at 11 am. The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978. Commuters faced difficulties as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging on ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens’ Delhi.

(PTI Inputs)

