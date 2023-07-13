Home

Education

Delhi Flood: Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut till July 16. Details Inside

Delhi Flood: Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut till July 16. Details Inside

Delhi School Closing News: In view of the flood situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to close private and government schools and colleges till Sunday, July 16, 2023. Whi

Delhi School Closing News: In view of the flood situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to close private and government schools and colleges till Sunday, July 16, 2023. While speaking to the media, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “A meeting of DDMA was held, and it was chaired by Lt. Governor (V.K. Saxena) and several decisions were taken.” During the meeting it was decided that schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till Sunday,” the AAP leader was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

Work From Home

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K . Saxsena has also issued work-from-home advisory for private establishments till Sunday (July 16) and directed authorities to ensure sufficient food, drinking water, medical aid, and mobile toilets at relief camps. The decisions were taken during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, during which he requested people to avoid unnecessary travel and commuting.

You may like to read

Delhi to Face Water Issues

The AAP leader further said that Delhi might face water issues as three water plants have been shut and we will have to do water rationing. “People might face the issue of drinking water supply for one to two days,” the CM added, IANS reported. He also said that heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services, that enter Delhi will not be allowed. “There were issues of toilets and bathrooms at relief camps. So, the camps are being shifted to schools,” the AAP leader said. The Delhi Lt. Governor is also the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The meeting was called in the wake of the prevailing flood situation in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, several ministers, and senior Delhi government officials. Over the past three days, the national capital recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna’s water level. The water level shot up from 203.14 metres at 11:00 AM on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5:00 PM on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected. The Yamuna River rose to a record 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago.

Following the flood in several low-lying areas of the national capital over 16,000 people have been evacuated while several roads in Delhi have been closed for traffic as the water flooded the streets. At least 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in Delhi for rescue and evacuation operations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES