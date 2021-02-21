Delhi Forest Guard DOFW Admit Card 2021: Departments of Forest and Wildlife (DOFW), Govt of NCT of Delhi, has released the admit cards for the post of Forest Guard. Candidates who had registered for the exam can visit the official website at forest.delhigovt.nic.in and download their admit cards. The exam is slated to be held from March 1-7, 2021. Also Read - Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020-21 on 15 Feb: Check DOFW Exam Dates, Other Details Here

Find direct link to download Delhi Forest Guard DOFW Admit Card:

DOFM Admit Cards 2020-21: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at forest.delhigovt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Click here for downloading Admin Card to The Post of Forest Guard ‘

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter all the details asked including your User ID and Password

Step 5: Your DOFW Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for a future reference

Delhi Forest Guard DOFW Exam Pattern

A total of 200 objective-type questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Language & Comprehension, Hindi Language & Comprehension, General Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude will be asked. There will be a total of 5 sections, with 40 questions carrying 50 marks each. Students will be allotted 3 hours to complete the test.

Negative marking will be done in case of a wrong answer.