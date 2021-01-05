New Delhi: In an effort to reduce the birden of students, the Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to implement the new “school bag policy” to bring down the weight of school bags. The development comes as the Ministry of Education had notified the new school bag policy last month which is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP). Also Read - Protest in Delhi's Chandni Chowk Over Demolition of Hanuman Temple

"Heavy school bags are a serious threat to the health and well-being of school students. These have adverse physical effects on the growing children which can cause damage to their vertebral column and knees. Moreover, in the schools which are functioning in double or multi storey buildings, children have to climb the stairs with heavy school bags which further aggravates the problem," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals.

The Delhi government has also recommended that frequent checks of school bags should be done to ensure students do not carry heavy weight.

“The load of school bag is increased by bringing textbooks, guides, homework or class work notebooks, rough work notebooks, water bottles, lunch box, and sometimes the heavy weight of the school bag itself. The number of textbooks in different classes should not exceed the number prescribed by the statutory bodies. Heads of schools and teachers should frame a well-designed timetable for each class so that children do not have to carry too many books or notebooks to the school each day,” it said.

The letter from the Delhi government to schools across the national capital suggested that there shall be one notebook for each subject for exercises, projects, unit tests, experiments, among others, which the students need to bring as per the timetable and students should not be asked to bring additional books or extra materials to the school.

(With inputs from PTI)