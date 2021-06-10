New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday made a big announcement regarding the class 9 and class 11 examination. Addressing the media, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that that the class 9 and class 11 examinations stand cancel. “We reviewed about examination & admission process & took some important decisions. Class 9 & 11 examinations which were postponed earlier have now been cancelled,” Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Also Read - AAP Leader Urges Youngsters To Get Inoculated Against Covid As Delhi Receives Fresh Vaccine Stocks

