New Delhi: The Delhi government would bear entire fees for all categories of students in CBSE class 10, 12 in government schools, said state education minister Manish Sisodia.

The decision followed an announcement of a fee hike by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

On Monday, the board had announced that the burden of the fee hike will not be passed on to SC/ST students in city government and aided schools as Delhi government will pay the board. “Students in Delhi government schools and aided schools will not have to pay any fees for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams. Delhi government will bear the entire cost for all categories of students, the modalities are being worked out,” Sisodia told PTI.

“Delhi government is in process of discussing with CBSE to roll back the fee hike. Irrespective of what happens, no child will have to bear the burden of registration fees as the government will bear that,” he added.

Last week, the CBSE had notified an increase in the examination fees for classes 10 and 12, registration fees for classes 9 and 11 and migration fees. The fees for general category students for Classes 10 and 12 was doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, who were paying Rs 375, will now pay Rs 1,200 for five subjects. Under a special arrangement in the national capital, these students were only paying Rs 50, while the Delhi government was paying the rest of the amount as subsidy.

According to the revised norms, the SC/ST students had to pay the entire amount to the CBSE.

However, the board has now restored the facility of SC/ST students paying Rs 50 after the government agreed to pay the remaining amount. The CBSE had cited a Rs 200-crore deficit for the fee hike.