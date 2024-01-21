Home

Delhi School Reopening: Delhi Schools for all classes have reopened. Despite the foggy conditions and cold weather conditions, all students of the Delhi Government, Government Aided and Recognized Private Schools including Nursery, KG, and Primary Classes have joined back in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from January 15, 2024. Considering that schooling gets affected due to weather conditions such as heat waves and fog, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday directed officials to prepare a hybrid learning plan for schools.

Delhi Government Schools Likely to Switch to Hybrid Mode?

The officials were directed to make it by bringing together the Delhi Model Virtual Schools (DMVS) programme and the physical school model of the Delhi government, an official statement said, news agency PTI reported. Through Delhi Model Virtual Schools, the Delhi government aims to make all schools hybrid so that students’ education does not get affected due to weather conditions, the Delhi Education Minister Atishi said. “Schooling in Delhi gets frequently disturbed due to adverse weather like heat waves during summer and fog in winter. Through DMVS, we will make all Delhi government schools hybrid so that our children’s education does not suffer from vagaries of weather,” Atishi said, PTI reported.”For those children who cannot reach school, the Delhi government is taking the finest education to them through DMVS,” the minister further said.

What is Hybrid Mode?

A hybrid mode of education refers to a blended approach that combines traditional in-person learning with online or remote components.

