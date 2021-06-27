New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday said that it has decided to take over the management of Swami Shivanand Memorial School in Punjabi Bagh. The AAP government said the decision has been taken after receiving several complaints of violation of rules against the private school. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Gyms, Yoga Institutes To Open From Monday, Weddings Can Have 50 Guests

In an official statement, the government said several parents have complaints that the school authorities are arbitrarily charging extra fees from students. Also Read - Delhi Reports 85 Covid Cases, Lowest Since May Last Year; Active Cases Drop to 1,598

In addition, the school has been failing its students and asking them to retake the same grade intentionally.

Following the complaints of parents, the Delhi government had constituted an inquiry committee to examine the matter which later found inadequacies in the functioning of the school.

Upon presenting the report, the school management was given a chance to defend itself but they were unable to give any reasonable answers about the anomalies in its functioning.

“Considering the inadequacies and complaints which were found to be correct, the Delhi government has decided to initiate the process of taking over the school management as per the provisions of Delhi School Education Act of 1973,” the CMO said.