New Delhi: Upon the order of the Delhi High court, the Delhi University has postponed the first semester School of Open Learning (SOL) examinations to May-June 2020, on the dates fixed for the second-semester exams, stated a report.

Initially, the first-semester exams were scheduled to be conducted in November-December 2019. However, as per the Delhi High Court order dated November 21, the first semester exams will be held in May-June next year. The SOL has also released an official notification in this regard on Monday.

The HC order was based on the hearing of a plea filed by students seeking the implementation of the semester system from 2020, stated news agency PTI.

The institute has also formed a committee to examine the grievances of the students and to suggest remedies.

The students have been agitating against the implementation of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) in SOL after the varsity took a decision in August.

Under the CBCS, the school of open learning was asked to switch from annual mode to semester mode to bring it on par with other DU colleges.

Harish Gautam, a third year student of SOL and a member of Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), welcomed the notification.

The KYS has been a frontrunner in demanding that the semester mode be implemented from next year to allow more time for students to get acquainted with the system.

(With inputs from PTI)