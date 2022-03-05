Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022: High Court of Delhi(Delhi High Court) has declared the Mains Result for the Post of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer Recruitment 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the results from the official website of Delhi High Court, delhihighcourt.nic.in. The Main Examination of English Language of Junior Judicial Assistant and Restorer (open) examination -2020 was held on September 19, 2021, at various exam centers.Also Read - VITEEE 2022: Registration Process Begins For BTech Courses at viteee.vit.ac.in| Here’s How to Apply

How to Download Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022?

Go to the official website of Delhi High Court, delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Now visit the Public notice section available on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads, ‘ ‘ROLL NO. WISE COMPLETE RESULT OF STAGE – II : MAIN (DESCRIPTIVE) EXAMINATION OF ENGLISH LANGUAGE OF JUNIOR JUDICIAL ASSISTANT / RESTORER (OPEN) EXAMINATION – 2020 HELD ON 19.09.2021 .”

.” A new PDF will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the Delhi High Court JJA/Restorer Mains Result 2022 for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 132 vacant posts will be filled. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination (OMR based Objective Type), Main (Descriptive) Examination, English Typing Test, and Interview.