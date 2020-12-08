The candidates who are preparing for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination 2019, we have some important news for you. The High Court of Delhi has officially postponed the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination 2019. Earlier, the written examination was scheduled to held on December 12 and 13, 2020. The written examination was to be held for the recruitment of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C). In the latest public notice released at the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in, the examination has been deferred. Also Read - ICAI Postpones Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination Paper-1, Details Here

The High Court has indicated that the examination will be conducted on fresh dates to be intimated later. The candidates who have qualified in the Prelims exam held earlier can visit the official website for the latest updates.

The public notice released on the website of Delhi High Court indicated that the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written)-2019 is postponed due to the ongoing farmer's protest in the Capital.

ABOUT THE EXAMINATION:

· The Delhi High Court had announced 132 vacancies for the post of Jr. Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C) earlier this year.

· The online application process was closed on March 11, 2020

· The first stage of the selection process, i.e. the Prelims exam was held after the closure of online application.

· Those who qualified in the Prelims have become eligible to appear in the Mains exam. However, this is not the first time that the Mains exam has been deferred this year.

Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination 2019 was earlier scheduled to be held on March 14 and 15, 2020. However, in a public notice dates March 13, 2020, the High Court postponed the exam for the first time due to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.