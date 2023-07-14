Home

Delhi Higher Judiciary Exam 2023: Registration Begins; Visit delhihighcourt.nic.in To Apply

Registration for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination has been initiated by the Delhi High Court. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 16 vacancies.

Applicants can register on the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in till July 29.

Delhi Higher Judiciary Examination 2023: The Delhi High Court has started the registrations for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination 2023. Candidates who are eligible can apply through the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in till July 29 up to 5.30 PM. The objective of the recruitment drive is to fill up a total of 16 posts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam 2023.The DHJS Preliminary Examination will take place on August 20 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The paper will have objective-type questions.

Delhi Higher Judiciary Examination 2023: Things To Note

Candidates must go through the details regarding the application process for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination 2023. Applicants are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria and instructions before proceeding. “Details regarding Preliminary Examination (Objective type), Mains Examination (Written), Viva-Voce, eligibility, relaxation in marks and other general terms and conditions applicable to the candidates are given in the Instructions available on the online portal, link for which would be available on the website of High Court of Delhi i.e. www.delhihighcourt.nic.in. Candidates are advised to go through the Instructions as well as the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1970 (as amended up to 06.04.2023) before filling up the application form,” reads the official notice.

DHJS Examination 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidate should be over the age of 35 years and should be less than 45 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should have maintained a continuous practice as an advocate for a minimum of seven years up until the final date of application submission, which is July 29, 2023.

Delhi Higher Judiciary Examination 2023 Application Fee

The fee is Rs 2,000 for candidates belonging to the General Category and Rs 500 for candidates from reserved categories (SC/ST/PwD). The fee payment should be made using debit card, credit card, internet banking, or UPI.

Here Are The Steps To Apply For DHJS Exam 2023

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in. On the homepage, click on Public Notices—Job Openings. Click on “Apply Online for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination-2023”. Register and proceed with the application process. Fill up the form. Pay the fee and submit. Download the form for the future reference.

Delhi Higher Judiciary Examination 2023 Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three stages: a preliminary examination (Objective type with 25 per cent negative marking), Mains Examination (Written), and Viva-Voce. For more information, applicants can visit the official website.

