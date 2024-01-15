Home

Delhi Job Opening: DSSSB is Hiring +5000 Teachers! Check Pay Scale, Registration Details

The online registration process will begin om February 8, 2024.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) invites online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Tescher & Drawing Teacher against vacancies in respect of under mentioned Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi/Autonomous/Local bodies. The online registration process will begin om February 8, 2024. The last date to submit the online application is March 8, 2024. A total of 5,118 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

DSSSB will conduct examinations for making recruitment against the vacancies notified below. The date of conduct on examination will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board. The applicants are advised to visit DSSSB’s website to check the detailed advertisement and confirm their eligibility for the above vacancies based on the Recruitment Rules of the indenting departments.

Candidates must apply online. Applications received by post/by hand/ by mail etc will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. For more details, visit the official website of DSSSB.

