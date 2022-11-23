Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022 Declared at delhihighcourt.nic.in | Direct Link Here

The candidates can now check the Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022 on the official website of the High Court i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in

New Delhi: High Court of Delhi on Wednesday announced the Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the written examination result through the official site of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates must submit one set of self-attested copies of the documents as per instructions of Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022 to the Joint Registrar, Room No. 210, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, Delhi High Court within 5 working days of the publication of the result i.e., November 29, 2022.

Here are some of the important details:

The examination was conducted on June 11 and 12, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. 301 candidates have qualified Delhi Judicial Service Mains examination and have been shortlisted for viva voce. The candidates can now check the results on the official website of the High Court i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official site of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Click on notice link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the Delhi Judicial Service Result 2022 link.

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Check the file and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.