Delhi L-G Gives Green Light to First-Ever Cadre Restructuring For 13K Group C, B Employees

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, has given the green light to the first-ever cadre restructuring for approximately 13,000 Group 'C' and Group 'B' employees of the Delhi Government.

New Delhi: In an important development ahead of Diwali, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, has given the green light to the first-ever cadre restructuring for approximately 13,000 Group ‘C’ and Group ‘B’ employees of the Delhi Government. The restructuring predominantly focuses on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Subordinate Services (GNCTDSS), previously recognized as DASS, which was established in 1967.

“Owing to the non-restructuring of the cadre, there was acute stagnation in GNCTDSS cadre, and directly recruited Grade-II(DASS)/Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) could get only one promotion in their entire career, and become Grade-I(DASS)/Section Officer (SO) (Group-B, Gazetted). At the far end of their service, only a minuscule number of them could get promotion to the post of entry grade of DANICS,” the L-G office said in a statement, news agency IANS reported. “The proposal for restructuring of the cadre had earlier been considered by Delhi government and a committee under the chairmanship of S.N. Sahai was also constituted. However, the restructuring of the cadre could not materialise,” it further stated.

As per the statement, a total of 217 specific posts are to be abolished and created at Pay Level-11 (Group-A posts) within GNCTDSS, with appropriate nomenclature of these posts to be decided in consultation with the concerned departments. “In order to meet functional requirement of the administration of the GNCTD due to leave/deputation/training of senior scale officers of GNCTDSS posted against such 217 posts, additional 30 per cent of such 217 posts (i.e. 65 posts) have been reserved for deployment in GNCTD,” it stated. “These newly-created posts shall remain manned by the existing officers till the eligible Grade-I officers of GNCTDSS are promoted and posted against such posts. The officials of GNCTDSS, who are having a minimum nine years of regular service as Grade-I officers, shall be considered for promotion against such 217 posts,” it added.

“The promoted officers appointed against such newly-created 217 posts shall not be posted or deployed against (a) any IAS/DANICS posts, or (b) posts of similar pay scales in any other cadre; or (c) posts of similar pay scales in any organisation/department,” it said.

(With IANS inputs)

