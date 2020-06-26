New Delhi: Amid the national capital registering massive rise in Coronavirus cases on a daily basis, Delhi deputy cheif minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the schools in the city will remain shut till July 31. Also Read - Congress Leader Abhishek Singhvi, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus: Report

"Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, made the announcement after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

