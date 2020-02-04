Delhi Metro Recruitment 2020: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the Admit card for 1492 executive and non- executive posts available on the official website of DMRC. Those who have applied for Delhi Metro Recruitment can download the Admit Card from the DMRC official website delhimetrorail.com.

Exam for recruitment to executive and non- executive posts will be held from February 17 to February 26. In an official notification, the DMRC said,”The examination will be conducted in shifts at scheduled time mentioned in E-Admit Cards. Candidates have to report atleast 01 hour before commencement of test for biometric registration at test centers. No entry would be allowed after Gate Closure timing for that particular shift.”

Those who fail to receive their admit cards must contact the DMRC. “Non-Receipt of E-Admit Cards/Discrepancies, if any in E-Admit Card should be reported to DMRC Toll Free Help Desk No: 022-68202777, Email: dmrchelpdesk2019@gmail.com for addressing grievances,” the DMRC notification read.

Follow these steps to download DMRC Admit Card