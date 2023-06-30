Top Recommended Stories

NEET UG Counselling 2023: FMSC Delhi Opens Document Verification Portal for CW Quota Candidates at fmsc.ac.in

Delhi NEET UG Counselling 2023:Eligible candidates can submit the same by visiting the official website of the Faculty of Medical Sciences i.e. fmsc.ac.in. The portal will remain open from June 29 till July 3(upto 5:00 PM)

Updated: June 30, 2023 5:42 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Delhi NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi has asked the NEET Qualified candidates seeking admission under CW Category to various UG Courses (MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS) under 85% Delhi Quota to submit the relevant documents related to CW concession. Eligible candidates can submit the same by visiting the official website of the Faculty of Medical Sciences i.e. fmsc.ac.in. The portal will remain open from June 29 till July 3(upto 5:00 PM)

Delhi NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to Submit Documents Online?

  • Visit the official website of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi at https://fmsc.ac.in/.
  • On the homepage, look for the link that read, “Click here to submit documents.”
  • Enter your details and submit the details.

Delhi NEET UG Counselling 2023 Document Verification: DIRECT LINK 

“NEET UG counselling 2023 is likely to start soon. Therefore, all the candidates (NEET qualified) seeking admission under CW category to various UG courses (MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS) under 85% Delhi quota for the academic session 2023-24 are requested to submit the relevant documents relating to CW concession/entitlement on the portal of Delhi University at https://www.forms.du.ac.in/mac/view.php?id=125054 by visiting the website of Faculty of Medical Sciences i.e. www.fmsc.ac.in,” reads the official notification. Any query related to submission of CW documents may be sent at ug@fmsc.du.ac.in

