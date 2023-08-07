Home

Delhi NMMS 2023 Registration Begins: Application, Eligibility And More

The 90-minute examination will include two sections, the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The registration process for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) commenced today on August 7. Delhi Government schools students of class 8 can apply for the NMMS exam 2023, scheduled to take place on November 19. The last date to register for the entrance examination is September 9. School authorities can help the students in the registration process. The students must apply before the closing date.

The exam will comprise two sections, the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Each section will carry 90 marks.

Every question will carry one mark, with no negative marking for incorrect answers. In order to qualify for the exam, general category students require to get a minimum of 40 per cent on both papers. On the other hand, students of the reserved category must score a minimum of 32 per cent on both papers.

Delhi NMMS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students should be enrolled in class 8th with a minimum of 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories) in class 7th. Also, the total annual income of the applicant’s family shall not exceed Rs 3,50,000. If the students wish to continue receiving the scholarship, they should score a minimum of 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories) in classes 9th and 11th, and 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for reserved categories) in class 10th. The students attending Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik Schools, and the state government residential schools with boarding, lodging, and educational facilities are not eligible to apply for the scholarship.

How to apply for the Delhi NMMS 2023?

– Visit the official site of the Department of Education – https://www.edudel.nic.in.

– Next, click on the NMMS 2023 link.

– As you are redirected to a new login page, enter your school login ID and password.

– In order to access the various forms, click on the respective links provided.

– The NMMS 2023 application form will be displayed on your screen.

– Enter the required personal and educational details in the application form.

– Once you check the details, hit submit.

– Download a copy of the application form for future use.

