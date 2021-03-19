Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Schools in Delhi will on Saturday release the first merit list for nursery admissions. Parents who are eagerly waiting for the merit list of their wards can check the websites of the respective schools they have applied to, for the merit list of Class 1, KG and nursery. Parents must note that the nursery admissions merit list will include the names of the selected students along with the points scored by each of them. Also Read - Nursery Admissions 2021-22 in Delhi to Begin on Feb 18, Application Window to Close on March 4

According to updates, the selected candidates will be given points out of 100. As per Delhi nursery admission system, schools assign points to each criterion for admission and candidates who meet most of the criteria get the highest tally of points and are granted admission to schools. The criteria include the candidate’s place of residence, if there are any siblings already studying at the school or whether their parents are alumni of the school.

Once the merit list is uploaded on the website of respective schools, parents can submit relevant documents to the school and participate in the admission process conducted by the school. They will also have to submit admission fee.

After the merit list is out, the schools will also release waiting lists with names of candidates who will be considered for admission in case of any vacancy after the first round of admissions.

As per updates, nearly 1,700 schools participate in the Nursery admissions. Admission to the 25% freeship quota for students from Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups (EWS-DG) is conducted by the Delhi Directorate of Education.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Selection Criteria

Students with the highest weightage in marks are preferred for admission.

Candidate’s area of residence

If any siblings that are already studying at the school

If the Candidate’s parents are alumni of the same school.