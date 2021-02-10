Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Admissions in Delhi nursery schools for toddlers in KG to class 1 will begin from February 18, the Delhi Directorate of Education announced on Wednesday. The Delhi government said the first list for Delhi nursery admission 2021 in private schools will be out on March 20. Also Read - No Delhi School, Govt or Private, Can Charge Beyond Tuition Fee During Lockdown: Manish Sisodia

The education department has already asked all private schools to submit details on the admissions by February 15. The admission process will close by March 31.

According to the government guidelines, a child must attain four years of age to take admission to nursery class and five years for KG. For admission to Class 1, students need to be less than six years old till March 31.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Important Dates

Online Registration Starting Date: 18 February 2021

Online Registration Final Date/Last Date to Fill Admission Form: 4 March 2021

1st Admission List: 20 March 2021

2nd Admission List: 25 March 2021

Admission Process Last Date: 31 March 2021

Classes in Delhi nursery schools will begin from April 1, 2021.

The admission process usually begins in December-January every year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.