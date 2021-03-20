Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: Schools across the national capital on Saturday issued the first merit list for admission to nursery classes which began in February after a two-month delay. The schools have put out their first list using the point-based criteria announced by them earlier. Also Read - Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: First Merit List To Be Out Tomorrow | Check Details Here

As per updates, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has said that the private unaided recognised schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent. Also Read - Nursery Admissions 2021-22 in Delhi to Begin on Feb 18, Application Window to Close on March 4

“The first list of selected children has been displayed today and will be followed by second list on March 25 and subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 27. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31,” the DoE said in a statement. Also Read - Delhi HC Refuses Relief to Private Schools, Extends Stay on Fee Hike Till April 30

The process for nursery admissions in over 1,700 schools in Delhi began from February 18, bringing respite for anxious parents who have been waiting for the notification for over two months.

The DoE has also directed that since schools are closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and physical class room learning is not going on for entry level classes at present, no fee except prescribed registration fee, admission fee, caution fee (if school already charges) and tuition fee, shall be charged at the time of admission by the schools and thereafter only tuition fee shall be charged from the students till further orders.

Usually, nursery admissions in the national capital begin in the last week of November. The DoE releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out in December.

As per norms, all private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and class-l level shall reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS or DG category students and children with disability.

(With inputs from PTI)