New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will release the first merit list for admission to entry-level classes – Nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 – for the 2022-23 academic year on Friday. For information related to the admission process, interested parents can visit the official website —edudel.nic.in. As per the admission circular shared by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the school websites will upload the first list of selected candidates on February 4. The second list will be released on February 21, and a subsequent list, if required, will be announced on March 15. The admission process will conclude on March 31.

Delhi Nursery Admission: How to Check Result

Go to the official site of DoE – edudel.nic.in or visit the website of the respective schools.

Step 2 – Click on the ‘Admission Criteria’ link.

Step 3 – They will be directed to a new page where candidates can click on the Nursery/ KG/1st’s First list link.

Step 4 – Check the name and download it for future reference.

List of documents needed during admission

Passport size colored photo

Passport size colored photo of parents

Family photo

Address proof

Childbirth certificate

Child Aadhaar card

Parent/Guardian Aadhaar card

It is mandatory for schools to charge Rs 25 for the application form. The purchase of the school prospectus by the parents will be optional. The Directorate has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5, and 6 years as of March 31, 2022, for admission to nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2022, respectively.