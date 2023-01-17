Home

Education

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24 First Selection List on Jan 20; Check Schedule Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24 First Selection List on Jan 20; Check Schedule Here

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24 First Selection List: Candidates can check and download the Delhi Nursery admission merit list by visiting the notice board of the respective schools.

Nursery Admissions In Delhi: Process Begins, Parents Must Check THESE Dates (Image: Pixabay, representational)

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023-24: The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the Delhi Nursery admission 2023 first selection list on January 20, 2023. Candidates can check and download the Delhi Nursery admission merit list by visiting the notice board of the respective schools. Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list will be held between January 21 and 30, 2023. Following this, the second list, if any, including the waiting list will be issued on February 06, and any subsequent list on March 01, 2023. One can check the important dates and other details here.

DELHI NURSERY ADMISSION 2023 SCHEDULE

The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system): 20 January 2023 (Friday)

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list: 21-30 January 2023

The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system): 06 February 2023 (Monday)

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list: 8-14 February 2023

Subsequent list of admission, if any: 01March 2023 (Wednesday)

Closure of admission process: 17.03.2023 (Friday)

DELHI NURSERY ADMISSION 2023: CHECK AGE LIMIT

For admission in the Pre-school (Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG), and Class-1, the minimum age for admission in this class shall be three years, four years, and five years respectively by 31st March of the year in which admission is being sought in accordance with this Directorate of Education, order No.f./de/15/1031/Act/2-7/7002 dated 24.11.2007.

For pre-school (Nursery): Less than 04 years as on 31st March of the year in which the admission is sought

For Pre-primary (KG): Less than 05 years as on 31st March of the year in which the admission is sought

For Class 1st: Less than 06 years as on 31st March of the year in which the admission is sought

All private schools would have to reserve 25 per cent seats for students from the economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups and children with disabilities.