Home

Education

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 First Merit List Tomorrow on edudel.nic.in | Check Key Details Here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 First Merit List Tomorrow on edudel.nic.in | Check Key Details Here

The admissions were conducted for those children whose parents who wish to enroll their children in private and unaided schools.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2021: How to register

The first merit list of the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 will be released tomorrow, January 20, 2023 by the Delhi Directorate of Education. The parents of the candidates can check the merit list on the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education i.e. edudel.nic.in. It is important to note that the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 registrations began on December 1, 2022 and the last date to apply for nursery admissions was on December 23, 2022.

As per the schedule, first merit list will be out tomorrow. The admissions were conducted for those children whose parents who wish to enroll their children in private and unaided schools. The parents and teachers must note that the children first merit list will be out tomorrow and those who get selected, their parents will have to apply for the further admissions from January 21, 2023 to January 23, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admission: Here Are Some Of The Key Details

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 registrations began on December 1, 2022

The last date to apply for nursery admissions was on December 23, 2022

The first merit list will be out tomorrow

For admissions in Delhi Nursery and KG classes, the students must be at least 4 years old and at least 5 years old and 6 years old for Class 1 as of March 31, 2023.

The admissions are being conducted for the academic year 2023-2024.

The second merit list will also be released on February 6, 2023

The admissions for the second round will be from February 8, 2023, to February 14, 2023.

The admissions for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24 will end on March 17, 2023.