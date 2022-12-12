Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Schools Likely To Declare Details Of Nursery Classes; Seats Available For Admission By Week End

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: As per the official notification released by Delhi, the Directorate of Education, the last date for submission of the online application form in schools is December 23.

Nursery Admissions In Delhi: Process Begins, Parents Must Check THESE Dates (Image: Pixabay, representational)

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023-24: The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in Delhi’s private schools has already commenced from December 01, 2022. As per the news agency PTI report, the details of all entry-level classes along with seats available for admission in private schools here for the 2023-24 academic session are expected to be declared by Friday. According to the official notification released by the Directorate of Education(DoE) Delhi, the last date for submission of the online application form in schools is December 23.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 First Merit List

The first list will be announced on January 20, 2023. The second list of students shortlisted for admission will be uploaded on February 6. Private unaided recognised schools have already uploaded their criteria for admission on their respective websites. The circular said, “No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website.

“Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission.” The notification said a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 could be charged as admission registration fee. Purchase of the school prospectus by parents will be optional.

25 Per Cent Seats Reserved

It said all private schools would have to reserve 25 per cent seats for students from the economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups and children with disabilities. The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and the schools have been instructed to maintain and retain the footage. The slips will be shown to the parents before being put in the box being used to draw the lots.

DELHI NURSERY ADMISSION 2023 SCHEDULE

Uploading the criteria and their points in the module of the Department at the link mentioned at points No.7 – 28.11.2022 (Monday)

Commencement of admission process and availability of forms: 1 December 2022 (Thursday)

Last date of submission of application forms in schools: 23 December 2022 (Friday)

Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats: 6 January 2023 (Friday)

Uploading marks (as per points system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats: 13 January 2023 (Friday)

The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system): 20 January 2023 (Friday)

(including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system): 20 January 2023 (Friday) Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list: 21-30 January 2023

The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system): 06 February 2023 (Monday)

(if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system): 06 February 2023 (Monday) Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list: 8-14 February 2023

Subsequent list of admission, if any: 01March 2023 (Wednesday)

Closure of admission process: 17.03.2023 (Friday)

AGE LIMIT

For admission in the Pre- school(Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG) and Class-1, the minimum age for admission in this class shall be three years, four years and five years respectively by 31st March of the year in which admission is being sought in accordance with this Directorate of Education, order No.f./de/15/1031/Act/2-7/7002 dated 24.11.2007.

For pre-school (Nursery): Less than 04 years as on 31st March of the year in which the admission is sought

For Pre-primary (KG): Less than 05 years as on 31st March of the year in which the admission is sought

For Class 1st: Less than 06 years as on 31st March of the year in which the admission is sought.

(With Inputs From PTI)