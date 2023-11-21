Home

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: Google Maps A Major Deciding Factor For Acceptance By Schools; Forms To Be Out On This Date

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: For the upcoming nursery admissions 2024-25, Google Maps will play an extremely important role for schools to accept students. Read further to know how..

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25

New Delhi: In today’s times, school admissions have become an excessively tedious task and parents are more stressed about their children getting into the right schools from the beginning, to guarantee the best education for them. Its almost time for the Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 which in itself, is a huge process. Ahead of the Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 Forms Release, it has been revealed that this time, Google Maps is going to play a very important role in schools accepting students. For the academic session, most importance (points) in the admission criteria, has been given to distance and for the same. i.e. the closer your home is to the school, the more points you will get and this distance will be covered and decided with the help of Google Maps.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: Google Maps A Deciding Factor

As mentioned earlier, during the process of Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25, maximum points have been given to distance and to decide and check the distance, Google Maps will be used. Out of 1731 schools, 366 have uploaded the admission criteria on the Directorate of Education website. According to the principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, 85 marks have been set for those whose home is within the range of 0-8 kilometres from the school, while MD of Little Flowers Public School, Shivaji Park said that if the distance between the school and student’s home is between 0-2 kilometres, 40 points will be given.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: Forms Release Date

According to a Directorate of Education(DoE)’s official notification, the Delhi Private School Nursery application forms will be released on November 23, 2023. Buying of prospectus of a school along with an application form is not mandatory for parents and schools can neither force parents to buy a prospectus nor charge any processing fee. Only Rs 25 can be charged as an admission registration fee from parents. Parents and guardians can fill up the application form in school till December 15 and the first list for admission will be released on January 12 next year.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: Age Limit

For admission in the Pre-school(Nursery), Pre-Primary (KG) and Class-1, the minimum age for admission in this class shall be three years, four years and five years respectively by 31st March of the year in which admission is being sought in accordance with this Directorate of Education.

For pre-school (Nursery): Less than 04 years as on 31st March of the year in which the admission is sought For Pre-primary (KG): Less than 05 years as on 31st March of the year in which the admission is sought For Class 1st: Less than 06 years as on 31st March of the year in which the admission is sought

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: Documents Required As Address Proof

Ration card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents Voter-I Card(EPIC) of any of the parents. Electricity Bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water Bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child Aadhaar Card/UID card issued in the name of the parents.

When Will the Admission Process Conclude?

The admission process will conclude on March 8, 2023. After the closure of the admission process, Deputy Directors of Education (Distt.) shall compile the school-wise details of vacant seats under the General Category in Format-2 and forward the same to this branch latest by 09.03.2024(Saturday) for publicizing the school-wise vacant seats details in the public domain in order to facilitate the schools to get vacant seats filled.

