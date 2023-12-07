Home

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: Registration Closing Soon at edudel.nic.in; Merit List to Release on This Date

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: The registration process for admission for general category students to nursery, KG, and Class 1 in private schools will close on December 15, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: The registration process for admission for general category students to nursery, KG, and Class 1 in private schools will close on December 15, 2023. All the private unaided recognized schools will upload the details of children who apply for admission Under Seats and points allotted to each of them by the schools under their point system, on the module available on the departmental website at the link through login ID and password – School Plant School Information-details of applicants under open seats 2024-25. All the private unaided recognized schools are scheduled to upload the marks of children who apply for admission Under Seats by January 5.

“All the Private unaided Recognized Schools shall also upload the details of children admitted and in-waiting under Open Seats and marks allotted to them by the schools under their point system on the module developed by the department at the link mentioned above,” reads the official statement.

The criteria and their points uploaded by the schools on the portal of this Directorate will be available for public viewing by the parents in the scroll of the official website – edudel.nic.in under the head Admission Criteria (2024-25). Thus schools may ensure that the information uploaded on this Directorate’s website is accurate and corresponds in totality with the information on their website.

According to the Directorate of Education(DoE), the draw of lots (if any either computerized or through slips), will be conducted transparently in the presence of parents. All the eligible parents of students in the draw of

lots will be informed at least two days before the date of the draw through the website, noticeboard, and e-mail by the school. The draw of lots will be conducted under videography and its footage to be maintained/retained by the school. The slips will be shown to the parents before putting them in the box, being used for draw of lots.

Delhi Private Nursery Merit List

The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including the Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under the points system) is January 12, 2024.

