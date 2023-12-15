Home

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25 is closing today. Yes, you have heard it right. The registration process for admission for general category students to nursery, KG, and Class 1 in private schools will be closing on Friday, December 15, 2023. The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the first list on January 12, the second list on January 29, the subsequent list on February 21, and the admission process will end on March 08, 2024.

A 10-day(between January 13 to January 22) is being kept for the schools to answer queries of parents regarding the points allotted to their ward on the school’s criterion. Schools shall have a well-documented mechanism of responding to parents’ queries, either through email or through letters maintain details in a register.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-25: Parents Must Have These Documents(as valid address proof)

Some of the indicative documents that can be considered as proof of residence of parents/child:

Ration Card/Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of child).

Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents.

Voter I-Card (EPIC) of any of the parents.

Electricity bill/MTNL telephone bill/Water bill/Passport in the name of any of the parents or child.

Aadhaar Cand/UID card issued in the name of any of the parents

