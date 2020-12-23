New Delhi: Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is planning to cancel nursery admissions for the 2021-22 academic year, a report by The Indian Express said on Wednesday. Quoting sources, the report added that that matter has already been discussed by senior government official and is set to be proposed to private schools now. Also Read - As Mercury Level Dips Further Across North India, Cold Wave Conditions Likely to Prevail in Delhi Over Next 4 days

As per the proposal, the nursery admissions for 2021-22 will be scrapped. The new batches will be admitted in 2022-23 academic session.

"Schools can admit students in both nursery and kindergarten for the 2022-23 academic session, as there will be vacancies in both grades. Considering the unpredictable nature of the Covid virus, the youngest children will be the last to go to school in any case. In such a situation, to have another set of young children whose entire academic year will be online is a little unfair to them as well as to their parents," the leading newspaper quoted its source as saying.

Meanwhile, talking to The Indian Express, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that schools may not reopen before July. “Even if we start vaccinating people by February, we will be able to vaccinate a sizeable chunk only by July. There is no possibility of reopening schools before that. We also have to look at how examinations will be conducted without putting teachers and students at risk,” he was quoted as saying.

Nursery admissions in Delhi are regulated by Delhi government. Usually, the guidelines for the admissions are released by November. However, this year, the process has been halted owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.