New Delhi: The Delhi government has released the schedule for the commencement of the Nursery admissions in India. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and published a notification advertising the Delhi Nursing Admissions for the upcoming session. The new students can now take admissions at the Entry Level classes (below six years of age) in Private Unaided Recognized Schools of Delhi.

The parents must note that the online registration for the admission for the same will start from February 18, 2021. The last date to apply for the Delhi Nursery Admissions is March 04, 2021.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to Parents and Children! After defeating Corona, we now have to bring back the charm of our schools. Our schools are waiting for children."

As per the official circular, the criteria and their points shall be uploaded in the module of the department by February 17, 2021.

Important details of the examination:

Parents who wish to admit their children can submit their applications before March 04, 2021.

The schools will upload the details of the children who applied to the school for admission in open seats by March 09, 2021.

The marks as per the point system will also be uploaded on the school website by March 15, 2021.

The first list of selected children (including the waiting list) will be out on March 20, 2021.

Parents can contact the schools through email/ written/ verbal interaction from March 22 to 23, 2021 for any infomation.

The second list of selected candidates (including waiting list) will be out by March 25, 2021. The further queries regarding this allotment list will be addressed till March 26, 2021.

A subsequent list will also be out by March 27, 2021.

The admissions procedure will be close by the end of the month (March 31, 2021). Refer to the official circular below.