Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government has released the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 schedule for the academic session 2021-22. As per the latest schedule, the registration process for entry level classes in Delhi will commence from December 15, 2021 onwards. The Directorate of Education said the admission forms will be available on the schools' website from December 15 till January 7, 2021.

In the notification, the Directorate of Education said the details of the children who have applied for school admission under open seats will be uploaded on January 21, 2022 and their marks will be uploaded on January 28, 2022.

As per the updates, the first list of selected candidates will be displayed on February 4, 2022 and second list will be displayed on February 21, 2022. The parents can ask queries from February 5 to 12, 2021. Notably, the admission process will close on March 31, 2022.

The Directorate of Education made it mandatory for schools to charge only Rs 25 for the application form and have made it optional for parents to purchase the school prospectus.

In the meantime, the private schools have been given authority to decide their criteria for admission, and upload them on the DoE website by December 14, 2021.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Important details

Last date for submitting applications: January 7, 2022

Waiting list to be issued by schools: February 4

Closing date of admission: March 31.