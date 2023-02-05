Home

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24 Second Selection List Tomorrow. Details Here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023-24: Candidates can check and download the Delhi Nursery admission merit list by visiting the notice board of the respective schools.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023-24: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Private School Branch, Delhi will release the Delhi Nursery admission 2023 second selection list tomorrow, February 06, 2023. Candidates can check and download the Delhi Nursery admission merit list by visiting the notice board of the respective schools. Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list will be held between February 8 to February 14. Following this, the subsequent list, if any, will be issued on March 01, 2023.

DELHI NURSERY ADMISSION 2023 SCHEDULE

The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including Waiting List) (along with marks allotted under points system): 20 January 2023 (Friday)

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list: 21-30 January 2023

The date for displaying the second list of selected children (if any) (including Waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system): 06 February 2023 (Monday)

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list: 8-14 February 2023

Subsequent list of admission, if any: 01March 2023 (Wednesday)

Closure of admission process: 17.03.2023 (Friday)

According to the circular, all private schools would have to reserve 25 per cent seats for students from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, and children with disabilities.