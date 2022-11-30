Delhi Nursery Admissions: Online Registration Begins Tomorrow, Apply Till December 23

The online registration process for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 will begin from tomorrow December 1, 2022 and will continue till December 23, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24: Registration begins tomorrow, December 01, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: The online registration process for Delhi Nursery admission 2023 will begin from tomorrow December 1, 2022. The application process will continue till December 23, announced Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE). The admission is for entry-level classes for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24. While registering for Nursery admission it is mandatory to pay a registration fee of Rs 25.

To fill in the application form, parents should note that the maximum age of the child needs to be at least four years for nursery admission, five years for KG (pre-primary), and at least six years for Class 1 as of March 31, 2023.

HERE ARE SOME IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER FOR DELHI NURSERY ADMISSIONS:

The parents will be able to upload details of students who applied for admission under open seats on January 6, 2023.

The uploading of marks given to each student who applied for admission will be on January 13, 2023.

The first list of selected students will be released on January 20, 2023

The resolution of queries of parents (if any) against the first list will be done from January 21 to January 30.

DoE will announce the second selection list on February 6.

The queries of parents (if any) against the second list will be resolved from February 8 to February 14, 2023.

DoE will close the admission process for the academic session 2023-24 on March 17, 2023.

The private schools need to reserve at least 25 per cent of seats for the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged group (DG) and children with disability for admission to the academic session 2023-24.