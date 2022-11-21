Nursery Admissions In Delhi: Process Begins, Parents Must Check THESE Dates

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023-24: All private schools will have to upload their admission criteria by November 28 as the admission process will begin from December 1. Check all important dates here.

Nursery Admissions In Delhi: Process Begins, Parents Must Check THESE Dates (Image: Pixabay, representational)

Delhi: It is that of the year again when parents begin their hustle and are constantly on their toes to get admission for their little ones in schools. The admission process for entry level classes (below 6 years of age) is about to commence. Government has issued a notification for the admission schedule for Open seats in Private Unaided Recognised Schools of Delhi for the session 2023-2024.

All private schools will have to upload their admission criteria by November 28 as the admission process will begin from December 1.

DELHI NURSERY ADMISSION NOTIFICATION

DELHI NURSERY ADMISSION KEY DATES

December 1 – Commencement of admission process and availability of forms

and availability of forms December 23 – Last date of submission of application forms

January 20 – First list of selected candidates will be out

February 6 – Second list of selected students will be out

The admission process for these entry level seats is starting two weeks earlier than it did last year. This schedule is for admissions at entry level classes to private schools in Delhi—nursery, KG or class I as the case may be for different schools. Admission process will be closed by March 23.