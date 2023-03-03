Home

Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Registration Underway, Apply Before March 15

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023-24: The last date to submit the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG), and class 1 application forms is March 15, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023-24: The application process for Delhi Nursery, KG, and class 1 admission for the 2023-24 academic session has already started by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi. The last date to submit the pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG), and class 1 application forms is March 15, 2023. Information about admission requirements for entry-level classes and the number of seats in all Government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will be made available to schools on March 24, 2023.

The application form and all essential documents must be dropped off in the school’s drop boxes. The list of applicants, along with their deficiencies, will be posted on the school’s bulletin board. In case of correction of any deficiencies in the application form, Guardians and parents are advised to visit the school during their school timings between March 20 to 21, 2023.

A list of selected students for admission will be put up on the school notice board by 11:00 AM of March 24 in the morning/general shift schools and by 3:00 PM in evening shift schools. The admission procedure for selected students will begin on March 25. Following this, the subsequent list, if any, will be issued too.

