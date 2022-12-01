Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 Admission 2023 Registration Begins; Check Entry Criteria, Other Details Here

New Delhi: The admission process for the entry-level classes to Delhi’s private schools began on Thursday for the academic session 2023-24. The candidates can apply till December 25 by paying a registration fee of Rs 25. Students’ parents can register their information on the Directorate of Education’s Delhi website, edudel.nic.in. Parents, guardians must note that the last date to apply for Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 admission is December 23, 2022. No applications will be accepted without a registration fee.

It is to be noted that the criteria for admission are formulated by the schools but there are certain “discriminatory” criteria which are restrained by the Directorate of Education (DoE). These include taking into consideration parents’ educational qualifications, their food and drinking habits (vegetarianism and alcohol non-consumers), their professional fields or any kind of expertise, oral tests or interviews, or a first-come-first-get system. Most schools usually allot points to applicants based on their distance from the school, having siblings in the school or if a parent is an alumnus.

Common Admission Criteria in Private Schools

Proximity to the school to defined from 0-12/15km If there is a sibling already studying in the same school If either the mother or father is an alummus of the school Girl child, first-born child, if the school transport facility, if the child is physically challenged, single parent. Registration process online in most schools. In some schools after filing online form, documents have to be dropped in the drobox of the school Registration fee of Rs 25 has to be paid online

Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 Admission 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of admission process- December 1

Parents can upload details of students who applied for admission- January 6

Uploading of marks- January 13

First list of selected students- January 20

Queries of parents- January 21- 30

Second list of selected candidates- February 6

Queries of parents- February 8 to 14.

Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 Admission 2023 Age Limit

For pre-school (nursery): Less than 4 years as on March 31 of the year admission is sought.

Less than 4 years as on March 31 of the year admission is sought. For pre-primary (KG): Less than 5 years as on March 31 of the year admission is sought.

Less than 5 years as on March 31 of the year admission is sought. For Class 1: Less than 6 years as on March 31 of the year admission is sought.

Delhi government will close the nursery admission process for the academic session 2023-24 on March 17. In every private schools, there is at least 25 per cent of seats reserved for the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged group (DG) children.