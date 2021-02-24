School Reopening News: The Delhi government on Wednesday issued a list of guidelines to schools in the national capital for the assessment of the students up to Class 8 and ruled out offline examinations, asking teachers to grade the students on the basis of projects and assignments. Also Read - Haryana Schools For Classes 1-2 to Reopen From March 1 | Govt Issues Guidelines

Releasing the SOP for grading in the government-run and aided schools for assessment for the current academic session, the Directorate of Education (DoE) noted that schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all teaching and learning activities were conducted online. Also Read - Telangana School Reopening News: Classes 6 to 8 to Resume From Feb 24, Parents' Consent Mandatory

“Since no classroom teaching and learning has taken place at the primary and middle level, the formal mode of pen-and-paper assessment will be replaced by a subject-wise assessment of projects and assignments for Classes 3 to 8,” said Rita Sharma, Additional Director of Education, Delhi. Also Read - Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad: Night Curfew And Lockdown Restrictions Return in View of Coronavirus Spike

What are the guidelines for Delhi schools?

– According to the guidelines, for Classes 3 to 5, 30 marks will be for assessment based on worksheets, 30 for the assignments given in winter breaks and 40 marks for the assignments and projects provided from March 1 to 15.

– Similarly, for Class 6 to Class 8, 20 marks will be for assessment based on worksheets, 30 for the assignments given in winter breaks and 50 marks for the assignments and projects provided from March 1 to 15.

– Meanwhile, for students of classes KG to II will be given grades/marks on the basis of Winter Break Assignments & Responses to online/offline worksheets shared with the students during COVID pandemic via digital modes/WhatsApp/in person by the parents/ guardians.

At the same time, all students of Nursery to Class 2 will be promoted to the next class in the academic session 2021-22. Purpose of this assessment is to understand the impact of an alternate learning approach that needed to be adopted under prevailing circumstances, the DoE stated.

“In case a student does not have access to a digital device or internet, the assignments and projects will be given in hard copies by calling his parents to the school while following the COVID-19 guidelines,” Sharma added.