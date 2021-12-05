Delhi Nursery Admission: The Admission process for Delhi nursery schools is all set to commence soon for the academic year 2022-2023. The parents must note that the admission process and availability of forms will begin on 15 December 2021 and the last date of submission of application forms in schools is 7 January 2022. According to the latest updates, the Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the first list on 4 February 2022 and the admission process would end on 31 March 2022.Also Read - Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Registration Begins From Dec 15, First Selection List To Be Out on Feb 4, Full Schedule Here

Here are some of the important details:

The admission process and availability of forms will begin on 15 December 2021

The last date of submission of application forms in schools is 7 January 2022

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will release the first list on 4 February 2022

The admission process would end on 31 March 2022

Parents can upload the details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats on 21 January, 2022

The process of uploading marks (as per the system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats will happen on 28 January 2022.

The first list of selected children will be released on 4 February 2022 and the second list will be released on 21 February 2022.

Documents Required: Passport-size photograph of the child, Child’s Aadhar card, Child’s birth certificate, Address proof. Mother’s/Father’s/Guardian’s passport size photograph, Family photograph (mother, father, and child)

Important Points For Parents

Nursery- 4 years

KG- 5 years

Class 1- 6 years

Lower age limit

Nursery- 3 years

KG- 4 years

Class 1- 5 years

The children have to be of the mentioned age of March 31, 2022.