Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) i.e. ssc.nic.in and delhipolice.gov.in for more information.

According to the notification released by the commission, the total number of vacancies is 835, of which 559 are for male and 276 are for female candidates.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for these posts is June 16 and the computer based exam will be held in September, 2022. The entrance test will be held in Hindi and English languages.

“The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in ‘Computer Based Examination’ (CBE) Mode on Pan India basis depending on the number of applications from different states and UTs. The Computer Based Examination would be conducted in English and Hindi only,” reads the notification.

Candidates, equal to 20 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). PE and MT will be conducted by Delhi Police.

Age Limit: