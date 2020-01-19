Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020: The applications for Delhi Police Head Constable posts will close soon. All those who are interested in applying can visit the website delhipolice.nic.in and apply by January 27, 2020 (the last date of application).

A total of 649 posts of Head Constable have been announced by the Delhi Police.

Here’s how you can apply for Delhi Police Head Constable Jobs 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi Police delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Delhi Police Head Constable Jobs 2020’

Step 3: Now, a new page will open. Enter all the details asked including your application number

Step 4: Make the payment

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your application will now be submitted. Candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for a future reference

The application process began on December 23, 2019.

The exam will be a Computer Based Test, in an objective type format. 100 questions will be asked. Students will be allotted 90 minutes to complete the exam.