Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2019: November 13 is the last date to apply for Delhi Police’s recruitment drive for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply can register on delhipolice.nic.in, which is the official website of the Delhi Police.

A total of 554 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these, 372 are for male candidates, while the remaining are for female candidates.

Steps to apply for Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official Delhi Police website delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply Online for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam -2019’

Step 4: On the next page, enter your details and upload required documents and click ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download the application form and take a print out for future use

The login page can also be accessed directly from this link. The official notification, meanwhile, can be accessed here.

The online application process for the exam started on October 14. Those applying for the exam should be between 18-25 years old and should have also passed class 12 from a recognised education board. Additionally, they should also know typing in either English or Hindi and have a speed of 30 words per minute for English and 25 words per minute for Hindi.

The application fees for the exam is Rs 100. However, ex-servicemen, women candidates and candidates from reserved categories are exempted from paying the exam fees. The recruitment drive will have four stages, the first of which will be a written exam, the date for which will be announced later.